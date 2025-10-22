Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,869,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,040. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

