11,198 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Purchased by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.