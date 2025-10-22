Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 13,063 Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

