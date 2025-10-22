Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.