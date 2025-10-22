iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,113,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

