Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.50 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.