Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $572.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $517.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $669.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.74.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

