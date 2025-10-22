Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Shell by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 target price (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

