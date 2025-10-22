Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aegon NV $AEG

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 526.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Aegon NV has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

