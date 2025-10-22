Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

