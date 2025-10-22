Fiduciary Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

