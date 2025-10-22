iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.42 and last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 1623703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

