iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.42 and last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 1623703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
