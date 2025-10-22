Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

GHM stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Graham has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

