Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,409,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.50 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.82 and a 200-day moving average of $396.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

