InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

IVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

IVT stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

