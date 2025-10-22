Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Datadog by 316.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,904,731. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

