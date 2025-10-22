Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.69.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.28. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 132.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

