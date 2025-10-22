Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of CNK opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

