Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Stake Raised by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,743.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.