Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after buying an additional 105,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 198.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $338.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.55 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total value of $235,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,265.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.