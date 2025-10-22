Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.