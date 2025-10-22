Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,005 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 233.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 680.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.