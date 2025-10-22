Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $711,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

TBLL stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.