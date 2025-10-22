Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

