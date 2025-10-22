Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,007 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,694,449. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

