Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.63 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 187.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PLNT opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

