Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

