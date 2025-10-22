2,371 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 234.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $80,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $105,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.45.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

