Whittier Trust Co. Sells 82,228 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,051,131.88. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,448,213. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.