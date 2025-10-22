2,306 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

ILMN opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

