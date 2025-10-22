Whittier Trust Co. Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $193.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

