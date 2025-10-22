Whittier Trust Co. Sells 8,587 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.