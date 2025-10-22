Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Stock Position Decreased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

