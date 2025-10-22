Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.95 and a beta of 3.45. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.