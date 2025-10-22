Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

