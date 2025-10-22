Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $44,759,218.50. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $392.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.50 and a 12 month high of $416.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.