Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,270 shares of company stock worth $147,320,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of -625.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.16.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.