Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

