Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

