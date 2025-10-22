Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $212.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

