Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acushnet $GOLF

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.