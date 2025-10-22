Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.60 billion, a PE ratio of 605.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

