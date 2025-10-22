Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $231.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

