Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $542.8667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $532.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 49.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $485.04 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

