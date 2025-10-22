DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $31,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.77 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

