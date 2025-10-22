Reviewing Namib Minerals (NAMM) and Its Peers

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Namib Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Namib Minerals Competitors 462 1110 1051 24 2.24

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Namib Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Namib Minerals’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Namib Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Namib Minerals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals $80.35 million -$20.75 million -1.98 Namib Minerals Competitors $860.58 million -$211.09 million -34.90

Namib Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Namib Minerals competitors beat Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Namib Minerals Company Profile

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

