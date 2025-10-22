Head-To-Head Contrast: NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) & China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NCR Atleos and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Atleos 3.09% 80.62% 4.08% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCR Atleos and China Crescent Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Atleos $4.32 billion 0.65 $91.00 million $1.76 21.56 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCR Atleos has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NCR Atleos and China Crescent Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Atleos 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

NCR Atleos currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given NCR Atleos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NCR Atleos is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NCR Atleos beats China Crescent Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others. The Network segment provides a network of ATMs and multi-functioning financial services kiosks for financial institutions, fintechs, neobanks, and retailers; Allpoint network for credit unions, banks, digital banks, fintechs, stored-value debit card issuers, and other consumer financial services providers; ReadyCode to convert a digital value to cash or cash to a digital value; ATM branding solutions to financial institutions; ATM management and services to retailers and other businesses; and engages in the buying and selling of Bitcoins. The T&T segment offers managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients across various industries through communications service providers and technology manufacturers; and professional, field, and remote services for modern network technologies, including software-defined wide area networking, network functions virtualization, wireless local area networks, optical networking, and edge networks. NCR Atleos Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

