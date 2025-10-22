Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2,727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,326,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 529.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,576,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

