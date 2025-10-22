Phoenix Financial Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.