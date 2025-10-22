CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $58,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7%

CBRE Group stock opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.